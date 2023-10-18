What Bill Belichick said on QB Malik Cunningham playing full game
The New England Patriots have a quarterback problem.
Mac Jones has failed to fully establish himself as the long-term answer under center in his third year with the team, and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked just as bad, if not worse on the field. Will Grier is a wild card as a third option, but then again, this is his fourth NFL team.
So that leaves Malik Cunningham.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked if he’d feel comfortable giving the undrafted rookie a full game’s worth of reps at quarterback, and he didn’t swat down the idea.
“He’s a young player. We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick told media members on Tuesday.
Belichick was asked if he'd feel comfortable giving Malik Cunningham a full game's worth of QB reps if it came to that.
Belichick: "He's a young player. We'll see how it goes."
The Patriots would've had to use Cunningham if Mac Jones was hurt or benched last week.
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 18, 2023
Cunningham got the attention of Patriots fans with a few flash plays during the preseason. His ability to scramble out of the pocket and make plays on the move is a unique element to the passing game that the other three quarterbacks don’t really provide.
It’s also an element that could keep the Patriots from looking like sitting ducks behind a banged-up and underperforming offensive line.
Belichick promoted Cunningham to the main roster as the No. 2 quarterback behind Mac Jones ahead of the Patriots’ Week 6 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders. We’ll have to wait and see if that continues to be the case on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.