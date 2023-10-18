What Bill Belichick said on QB Malik Cunningham playing full game

The New England Patriots have a quarterback problem.

Mac Jones has failed to fully establish himself as the long-term answer under center in his third year with the team, and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked just as bad, if not worse on the field. Will Grier is a wild card as a third option, but then again, this is his fourth NFL team.

So that leaves Malik Cunningham.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked if he’d feel comfortable giving the undrafted rookie a full game’s worth of reps at quarterback, and he didn’t swat down the idea.

“He’s a young player. We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick told media members on Tuesday.

Belichick was asked if he'd feel comfortable giving Malik Cunningham a full game's worth of QB reps if it came to that. Belichick: "He's a young player. We'll see how it goes." The Patriots would've had to use Cunningham if Mac Jones was hurt or benched last week. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 18, 2023

Cunningham got the attention of Patriots fans with a few flash plays during the preseason. His ability to scramble out of the pocket and make plays on the move is a unique element to the passing game that the other three quarterbacks don’t really provide.

It’s also an element that could keep the Patriots from looking like sitting ducks behind a banged-up and underperforming offensive line.

Belichick promoted Cunningham to the main roster as the No. 2 quarterback behind Mac Jones ahead of the Patriots’ Week 6 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders. We’ll have to wait and see if that continues to be the case on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire