Here’s what Bill Belichick said to Josh Allen following blowout loss in playoffs

Josh Allen isn’t going anywhere.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback is only 25-years-old and he’ll be a problem in the AFC East for years to come. Buffalo has won four of its last five games against the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick is watching a great NFL quarterback develop within his division.

The Bills routed the Patriots, 47-17, in the wild-card round of the playoffs and Belichick simply said that his team couldn’t keep up. He had a similar comment while talking with Allen following the game. After his press conference with reporters, Belichick went to the visitor locker room.

“He came up to me, which is really cool,” Allen said while joining on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him and what he’s done over his career and obviously he’s one of the, if not the, greatest coach of all-time. So for him to come up to me after a game and give me some kudos and dap me up, meant a lot to me just knowing the type of coach that he is, the type of players that he’s been around, coached, and obviously the success that he’s had throughout his career. It was a pretty cool moment for me.”

Allen dove into a few more details about the conversation.

“Just more respect like, ‘What you did out there was awesome. You played well tonight. We didn’t have an answer,’” Allen said. “Again, I shared respect right back, obviously, because I’m a big fan of his and I could go on and on about the accolades that he has. But again, for a coach to do that, that high caliber, was pretty special.”

"I'm a big fan of Bill Belichick & for him to give me kudos after the game meant a lot" ~@JoshAllenQB#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/HXeWAGxheO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2022

The Patriots will now look to bounce back with Belichick remaining as the head coach. The Bills are preparing for a playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

