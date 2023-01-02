Here’s what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team

There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.

What has followed has been the offense slumping to one of the worst in the league, along with a shocking regression of second-year quarterback Mac Jones. So it would clearly make sense if Kraft isn’t happy with the way things have unfolded.

But if you were expecting the threat of big changes to move Belichick off his center, then you are sadly mistaken. It was the same old Belichick response when asked about the Kraft frustration rumors.

“Right now we’re focused on Buffalo,” said Belichick, during an appearance on The Greg Hill Show on Monday. “That’s what we’re focused on. I know [Kraft] is, we are, everybody in the organization is. So that’s what we’re going to spend our time on this week, and that’s what we’re going to do as a team.”

It’s the perfect response from Belichick given the situation.

The Patriots will be playing for an opportunity to get into the playoffs on Sunday against a tough division rival. There are obvious problems with the team offensively that will likely get addressed in the offseason.

But for now, the Patriots are what they are, and they’ll have to make the best of it the rest of the way.

