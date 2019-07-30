Bill Belichick: Rodney Harrison deserves to be in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rodney Harrison entered the Patriots Hall of Fame on Monday. If future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick has his way, Harrison eventually will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame, too.

“I hope through the years here and soon hopefully there will be other Patriots in the NFL Hall of Fame,” Belichick said at the induction ceremony. “This one, Rodney Harrison, deserves to be there.”

Few understand football history better than Belichick. And while he has an obvious bias, he’s not the type to throw out unwarranted praise. When Harrison retired a decade ago, Belichick said that Harrison was the best practice player Harrison had ever coached.

Harrison also made a major impact during games with the Chargers and the Patriots, earning a pair of Super Bowl rings along the way, a spot in New England’s Hall of Fame, and maybe in time a place in Canton.