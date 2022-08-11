Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft share reactions to James White's retirement

Belichick, Kraft reflect on James White's impressive Patriots legacy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots veteran running back James White has officially retired from the NFL after eight seasons.

The former captain was known for his talent on the field, but also for his leadership in the Patriots' locker room. Many teammates have already demonstrated wide support for White on social media.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, both of whom White thanked in his retirement announcement, joined White's teammates to share their gratitude toward White.

"James White has always been one of the most reliable and dependable players on the field. He's a soft-spoken leader who has led by example and was the best at what he did, leading all NFL running backs in receptions and receiving touchdowns over the past seven years," Kraft said.

"As great of a player as James has been for us, he's an even better person. He is a man of great character and integrity and earned everyone's respect through his work ethic, professionalism and positive daily demeanor," Kraft continued.

"James became a part of the Patriots' family while in New England and while his presence in our locker room will be missed, we are happy for James and his family as they embark on a new adventure."

White won three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots during his career. Against the Atlanta Falcons, White caught 14 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown to help secure the Patriots victory in 2017. His phenomenal performance in Super Bowl LI led to some believing that he should have won Super Bowl LI MVP instead of Tom Brady.

Belichick added to Kraft's positive sentiment about White.

"James defines the term consummate professional. His dependability, consistency, unselfishness and performance under pressure are elite. Combining great intelligence, quickness and elusiveness, James was a perfect fit for our pass offense," Belichick said.

"While soft spoken, he brought exceptional leadership and competitive toughness to the team. He was a multi-year team captain and one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached."

Belichick has coached in the NFL for 48 years and is known to be elusive with his compliments, so for White to be "one of the most respected, best team players" that Belichick has coached means a lot. White should be proud of all he has accomplished in his eight-year career as a running back for the Patriots.