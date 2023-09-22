Bill Belichick reveals new Patriots QB Will Grier's role for Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots added another quarterback Friday by signing Will Grier to their 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

Grier was present as Friday's practice and wore No. 19.

When asked about the reasoning behind bringing in Grier, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Friday, "Feel like we need depth at that position. Two quarterbacks. Long year."

What will his role be for Sunday's Week 3 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium?

Belichick revealed Grier will be the emergency QB option:

Bill Belichick says that Will Grier will be the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback this week. They'll save a game-day roster spot by designating him in that way. Both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe would have to be unable to play in order for Grier to take the field. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 22, 2023

Grier was a 2019 third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers. He made two regular season appearances for the Panthers as a rookie and completed 28 of 44 pass attempts for 228 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions.

After spending this year's training camp and the preseason with the Dallas Cowboys, he signed to the Bengals' practice squad before Week 1.