As a sixth-round draft pick, no one could have expected Tom Brady to have such a remarkable career. But it didn't take long for the New England Patriots quarterback to make a lasting impression on his head coach, Bill Belichick.

Brady and Belichick were on NFL Network's "NFL 100 All-Time Team" panel alongside Rich Eisen and Cris Collinsworth as Brady was named to the exclusive club. During the episode, which aired Friday, Belichick revealed the moment he knew Brady was going to be a special player.

Well, Tom was special his rookie year. Even though he didn't play, his leadership with the other rookies in the class -- we had a big rookie class. Tom took them every day after practice and would run them up and down the field in their offensive plays and was clearly a leader on the field. And then had a very good training camp in 2001.

Watch the full clip below:

"He was clearly a leader on the field." - Bill Belichick



From day one, @TomBrady showed promise. After 20 seasons he's named to the #NFL100 All-Time Team 🐐



📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/Fi7AhT6mD2







— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 28, 2019

Belichick, who also was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team, recently described the "great experience" of being on the panel with Brady.

Now, 20 years after Brady first showed Belichick the kind of leader he is, the duo is on a mission to bring home their seventh Super Bowl title together. The 20th regular season of the Brady/Belichick era will come to an end Sunday when the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins in a Week 17 matchup.

Bill Belichick reveals when he knew Tom Brady was going to be special originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston