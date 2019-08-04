Bill Belichick reunites with former Patriots greats for Ty Law induction

Ty Law was the first member of the Patriots' three Super Bowl-winning teams in 2001, 2003, and 2004 to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Throughout the Hall of Fame election process, Law was adamant about crediting his teammates with his success. He even lobbied for more of them to join him in Canton moving forward. Though Law was referring to his teammates joining him as members of the Hall of Fame, the Patriots of the early-aughts did come to Canton in droves to support their teammate for his enshrinement.

For Patriots fans, the induction ceremony was certainly something to behold. Not just because of Law's achievement, but because of the sheer number of Patriots legends that were on hand.

Of course, Bill Belichick was there, as the Patriots were planning to stop in at the Hall of Fame on their way to their Thursday-night preseason game with the Detroit Lions. He was seen chatting with Richard Seymour, one of Law's teammates who was also a Hall of Fame finalist this past February. While Seymour didn't get the nod, he did get some recognition from inductee Kevin Mawae, who said that he hated playing against Seymour.

Another encouraging sight for Patriots fans during the ceremony was that Devin McCourty was spotted talking to Lawyer Milloy. The former Patriot was once one of the league's best safeties, making four Pro Bowls and notching one All-Pro nod during his time with the Patriots. Perhaps McCourty was picking the 15-year veteran's brain about how to continue to improve as he enters his 10th season with the Patriots.

More Patriots legends on hand included Troy Brown, Deion Branch, Roman Phifer, Bobby Hamilton, Willie McGinest, and Stephon Gilmore, who Law said could be "next up" for the Hall of Fame at cornerback. Patriots fans will be hoping that is a ways off, as the team needs the league's best cornerback on the field in 2019.

