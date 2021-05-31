When will Bill Belichick retire? Peter King says not anytime soon

King: Bill Belichick won’t retire any time soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Expect to see Bill Belichick on the sidelines for years to come, according to one insider.

The legendary Patriots coach has no plans to call it quits any time soon, writes NBC Sports' Peter King.

“This probably won’t be his last year, and I doubt that 2022 will be. He’s a young 69,” King wrote in his most recent Football Morning in America column. “The way Belichick is, I doubt sincerely he’d leave the Patriots with a dim future.”

With former franchise quarterback Tom Brady winning more silverware in Tampa Bay, Belichick’s Patriots finished just third in the AFC East in 2020, with a 7-9 record. Surely not up to Belichick’s standards, but the future is looking brighter.

New England drafted Alabama QB Mac Jones 15th overall in the 2021 Draft, with hopes of shoring up the position for the future. The rookie’s arrival will have an impact on Belichick’s future, writes King.

“He’ll view as part of his legacy the shape he left the franchise. That’s why Mac Jones falling to New England at 15 this year was so important to New England’s long-term future,” King wrote. “I don’t think [Belichick] hangs on just to break Don Shula’s all-time record for coaching victories if he thinks it’s time to go after, say, 2023 or ’24.”

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula owns the all-time wins record with 347 wins, followed by George Halas at 324, then Belichick at third with 311. Still, according to King, it’s not at the top of the list of Belichick’s priorities. “It may take Belichick four years to get those 37 wins. Maybe three or five—who knows? It’s certainly within reach, but I don’t see it being Belichick’s end-game,” writes King.

So what does this all mean for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots? It means the future Hall of Fame coach holds all the cards, according to Peter King. “Belichick can walk away on his terms, when he wants. And if the team progresses the way he thinks it will, he can walk away feeling good about the future of what he leaves behind.”