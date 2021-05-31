When will Bill Belichick retire? Peter King says not anytime soon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bijan Todd
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

King: Bill Belichick won’t retire any time soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Expect to see Bill Belichick on the sidelines for years to come, according to one insider.

The legendary Patriots coach has no plans to call it quits any time soon, writes NBC Sports' Peter King.

“This probably won’t be his last year, and I doubt that 2022 will be. He’s a young 69,” King wrote in his most recent Football Morning in America column. “The way Belichick is, I doubt sincerely he’d leave the Patriots with a dim future.”

With former franchise quarterback Tom Brady winning more silverware in Tampa Bay, Belichick’s Patriots finished just third in the AFC East in 2020, with a 7-9 record. Surely not up to Belichick’s standards, but the future is looking brighter.

New England drafted Alabama QB Mac Jones 15th overall in the 2021 Draft, with hopes of shoring up the position for the future. The rookie’s arrival will have an impact on Belichick’s future, writes King.

“He’ll view as part of his legacy the shape he left the franchise. That’s why Mac Jones falling to New England at 15 this year was so important to New England’s long-term future,” King wrote. “I don’t think [Belichick] hangs on just to break Don Shula’s all-time record for coaching victories if he thinks it’s time to go after, say, 2023 or ’24.”

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula owns the all-time wins record with 347 wins, followed by George Halas at 324, then Belichick at third with 311. Still, according to King, it’s not at the top of the list of Belichick’s priorities. “It may take Belichick four years to get those 37 wins. Maybe three or five—who knows? It’s certainly within reach, but I don’t see it being Belichick’s end-game,” writes King.

So what does this all mean for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots? It means the future Hall of Fame coach holds all the cards, according to Peter King. “Belichick can walk away on his terms, when he wants. And if the team progresses the way he thinks it will, he can walk away feeling good about the future of what he leaves behind.”

Recommended Stories

  • Is the NFL eying an 18-game regular-season schedule?

    Peter Kings believes that the NFL regular season could be expanded to 18-games by 2025 as the league looks to move on from Roger Goodell

  • Rams, Seahawks have had trade talks with Falcons about WR Julio Jones

    The star wideout is not connected to at least three of the NFC West teams.

  • Expanded role could mean Year 2 breakout for Packers RB A.J. Dillon

    Examining why second-year RB A.J. Dillon could be a breakout candidate for the Packers in 2021.

  • Giants continue to loom large in NL West race after third win in a row over Dodgers

    The Dodgers' path to a ninth consecutive NL West title has become more treacherous than expected with the Giants joining the Padres as a threat.

  • Here’s what Sean McVay hopes to get out of OTAs before training camp

    The Rams are just trying to lay the foundation at OTAs before training camp in July.

  • Exclusive: UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped

    Plans to make Covid-19 passports a legal requirement for large events are set to be dropped, The Telegraph understands. Officials working on the review into Covid-19 status certification believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK. “It’s not a case of ‘it’s finely balanced’. It’s not going to happen,” said one well-placed government source close to the review. “Everyone says it’s dead.” It comes as ministers examine data to determine whether the lifting of restrictions can continue as planned from June 21 in England, when it was hoped that the public would be able to return in greater numbers to mass events such as football matches and concerts. The Government first expressed interest in Covid passports in February, when a review into their use domestically was launched as part of Boris Johnson's reopening roadmap for England. Since then, ministers defined such checks as showing proof of three things: having had a Covid jab, a recent negative test, or antibodies after catching the virus. Ethical concerns Showing proof of a jab has become accepted for international travel, given that some countries demand evidence for entry, and UK travellers are already able to do so via the NHS app. However, their use within the UK is much more controversial, with critics warning that making people show proof of their medical status for social events raises serious ethical questions.

  • NATO restricts HQ access for Belarus officials

    The NATO military alliance is restricting access to its headquarters for a group of Belarus officials in the wake of Minsk’s decision to divert a Ryanair passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist earlier this month. “We have decided to restrict the access of Belarusian personnel to the NATO headquarters based on our assessment of security measures at the headquarters,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Monday.

  • Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaked throwing motion during rehab

    Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow just gave some insight into his comeback attempt.

  • EU says reduction in J&J vaccine deliveries only temporary

    The European Commission said on Monday that the reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson to EU member states was only temporary, and the company was still due to meet its contract for total doses by the end of this year. "Member states were informed of certain delays when it comes to the delivery of Johnson & Johnson shots, and they expressed their concern," a spokesman for the European Union executive told a news conference.

  • Iran fails to explain uranium traces found at several sites -IAEA report

    Iran has failed to explain traces of processed uranium found at several undeclared sites, a quarterly report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog showed on Monday, possibly setting up a fresh diplomatic clash between Tehran and the West. Three months ago Britain, France and Germany scrapped a U.S.-backed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors to criticise Iran for failing to fully explain the origin of the particles; the three backed off as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced fresh talks with Iran. "After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the Agency has conducted complementary accesses (inspections)," a report by Grossi to member states seen by Reuters said.

  • Hernández: Clippers flip the script on Mavericks, and it might be a done deal

    Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead the Clippers to a Game 4 defeat of the Mavericks, and the series is looking like it could be over.

  • Aaron Boone 'pissed off' after Tigers sweep Yankees entering Rays, Red Sox series: 'It's a bad weekend, we need to turn the page'

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone and RF Aaron Judge gave passionate responses when asked about New York's ability to turn things back around.

  • Kyrie Irving expresses himself on Celtics' logo after Nets' Game 4 win

    Kyrie Irving walked to midcourt and stomped on the Celtics' logo after helping the Nets to victory in Game 4.

  • Porsche, Piech families weigh direct stake in possible Porsche IPO-sources

    The Porsche and Piech families, who control Volkswagen's largest shareholder, are prepared to take a direct stake in Porsche AG should the luxury carmaker be separately listed, two people familiar with the matter said. Such a move would loosen the families' grip on Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen, in favour of direct ownership of the iconic sports car brand, founded by their ancestor Ferdinand Porsche, which dates back to 1931. Speculation about a listing of the unit earlier this year included estimates of a standalone valuation of Porsche AG ranging from 45 billion to 90 billion euros ($55 billion-$110 billion), compared with 135 billion for the Volkswagen group.

  • Tennis-Gauff embracing pressure and playing freer

    The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier with many predicting she was destined to become the dominant force in women's tennis. Gauff, seeded 24 at Roland Garros, will find herself in the spotlight again but says she will not be stressing. "I think I have been playing a lot freer, and I think you can see it while I'm on the court," Gauff, who won her first WTA claycourt title in Parma this month, told reporters.

  • Fantasy baseball pitchers to consider dropping: It might be time to move on from Noah Syndergaard

    You need to realize when it's time to move on. Fred Zinkie identifies which pitchers fantasy baseball managers should consider dropping.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • Mickey Callaway should never be associated with Major League Baseball again

    In a perfect world, Callaway's suspension would just be a formality and he'd never work for another baseball team again, though history tells us differently.

  • NFL Team Preview: Colts have a star in Jonathan Taylor, but questions elsewhere

    Jonathan Taylor will be an early first-round pick in fantasy drafts, but that's where the certainties end for the Colts. Our experts examine the 24th-ranked team in our power rankings.

  • NBA: Celtics' Smart hopes for 'respectful' reception of Irving at Boston

    The conduct of fans has been an issue for the NBA this week, with five spectators hit with indefinite bans for "completely unacceptable" behaviour towards players and their families in separate incidents on Wednesday. Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19, was quoted as saying by ESPN https://www.espn.in/nba/story/_/id/31512569/kyrie-irving-brooklyn-nets-plan-just-keep-strictly-basketball-upcoming-trip-boston on Tuesday he hoped, "there's no belligerence or racism going on ..." Smart said he wanted Celtics fans to be "very respectful" of all players.