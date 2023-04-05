This was Bill Belichick’s response to Mac Jones trade rumors

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is quietly working on preparations for the 2023 NFL draft, despite a major story involving quarterback Mac Jones playing out in the background.

There have been reports that the Patriots have shopped Jones to at least four different teams, along with additional tidbits on the internal drama brewing behind the scenes.

No official comment has been put forth by Belichick, but NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran did have an update regarding the legendary coach’s response to the rumors.

“What I’d wonder is, how will the Patriots respond to this?” said Curran. “Bill Belichick, as I understand, had no official comment today. Says it’s not true. But to me, obviously, something happened.”

"Obviously, something happened."@tomecurran @PhilAPerry and @JumboHart discuss reports from Mike Florio that Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones this offseason pic.twitter.com/0RbqkpkDG0 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) April 4, 2023

This entire situation could go down in a long line of great mysteries that have hung over the Patriots organization.

The only difference this time is New England doesn’t have the wins to curb the curious nostrils. The more the Patriots lose, the more people will keep digging. And the more people keep digging, the greater the chance of them finding something they don’t like.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire