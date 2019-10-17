Bill Belichick responds to Demaryius Thomas' critical Patriots comments

Demaryius Thomas ripped the New England Patriots over his trade to the New York Jets in recent comments made to the New York Daily News, calling the situation "insulting."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick responded Thursday in his press conference to Thomas' remarks, and he gave a little more information than you'd normally expect from him in a situation like this.

"Look, Demaryius is a great kid," Belichick said. "I have a ton of respect for him. He's very professional, and he did everything we asked him to do. Our circumstances changed a couple of times in that period leading up to when he was traded. I felt like I was always truthful with him, but things changed and therefore, what I said was not the same as what I had said previously. So it is what it is."

Thomas was dealt to the Jets two days after the Patriots' Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers -- a victory that the wideout was inactive for. He's clearly frustrated with how his tenure in New England ended.

"It was insulting, for sure," Thomas told Manish Mehta of the Daily News. "Once I got cut (on August 31), I could have just come here (to the Jets) and not stayed there and re-sign. When they re-signed me, I was thinking that I was good. Two weeks later, I was gone. "So, it's like, ‘Why did I waste my time?' Because at the end of the day, it was kind of a waste of time for me."

Thomas and the Jets will host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium in Week 7 for a "Monday Night Football" matchup. The 31-year-old wide receiver did not play against the Patriots when the Jets visited Gillette Stadium in Week 3 and lost 30-14.

