Bill Belichick on reports of tension with Tom Brady: 'Not going to get into a bunch of gossip'

Bill Belichick has had enough of all the reports of tension this season between him and his quarterback, Tom Brady.

Following Sunday night's thrilling Patriots victory over the Chiefs in the AFC title game, Belichick and Brady shared an embrace that makes those reports look silly in hindsight. It was a reminder that no matter the hardships that occur over the course of a grueling season, the duo cares solely about one thing: Winning.

Belichick appeared Monday on WEEI's Ordway, Merloni, and Fauria, where he was asked about the "issues" mentioned in said reports.

"Some of these people - I have never met them, never talked to them," Belichick said. "I am not going to get into a bunch of gossip."

One particular person Belichick is referring to is ESPN's Seth Wickersham, who dropped a bombshell with his report of a power struggle within the Patriots organization.

"I never talked to the guy," he said.

Belichick went on to talk about his hug and conversation with Brady after Sunday's game when the two expressed their appreciation for one another.

"I said that to a lot of guys last night," he said. "I love this team. I love our players. I love the way they played. I loved the way they played and competed last night. It wasn't perfect, but they gave everything they had, and that is all you can ask for as a coach. And I would say the coaching staff, me included, gave everything we had. We made mistakes and there were things we could have done better too, but we all put it all out there and thankfully we were able to win in overtime."

Belichick, clearly thrilled to not have to talk about "gossip" any longer, explained just how satisfying the Patriots' victory was.

"I mean look, it was a great team win. We put a lot into the game. We left everything out there on the field. Everybody left every last once of energy and fight and competitiveness that they had, and put it out there against the Chiefs. And the Chiefs did the same thing. We were fortunate to come out on top. It was a great feeling of satisfaction. We beat a good football team and we were all ecstatic about it. And everybody played a role in it. Certainly, Tom played a big role and we've had a long and very productive relationship and felt good about it after a win like that. I don't know how you could not."

