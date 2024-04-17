Bill Belichick reportedly told Falcons his key assistants are better soldiers than generals

The lengthy item from ESPN.com that delves into the failure of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick to land a job in 2024 includes a claim regarding his effort to explain his affinity for a failed phalanx of former assistants.

Here's the key quote: "[Falcons] executives also were concerned about the staff Belichick would bring with him, including assistants who had worked with him in New England and who had struggled on their own: Josh McDaniels, Joe Judge, Jack Easterby, Matt Patricia. At one point, Blank asked Belichick why his charges had failed elsewhere. Belichick replied that he thought they were better soldiers than generals."

McDaniels was fired twice as a head coach. Judge was fired once. Patricia also was fired once. (Easterby has no business being included in this list, in part because there's no reason to think Belichick would have wanted Easterby in Atlanta and in part because Easterby was never part of the football operations in New England. But inclusion is apparently one of the potential benefits of being a good source.)

Belichick's attempt to minimize the skills and abilities of McDaniels, Judge, and Patricia overlook his own role in making them who they are. After years of watching how Belichick does things, they did things the same way once they were in charge of their own teams. But the Belichick way only works if you win — and win quickly.

Belichick never would have lasted in New England if he hadn't parlayed his second season into an unexpected Super Bowl win. Success made his shtick tolerable. And others who helped him picked up his habits. Few were immune to becoming like Bill, even if by osmosis. (Thomas Dimitroff is the one of the few exceptions.)

Basically, his lieutenants were better soldiers than generals because he was a bad example of what a general should be in today's NFL. While he won, it was fine; the minute the wins weren't as prevalent, that was that.

For McDaniels, Judge, and Patricia, the clock was ticking from the moment they got started, because they tried to do things the way Belichick did things. That's partially their fault. It's partially his fault, too.