Bill Belichick pays visit to Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room

Bill Belichick pays visit to Bucs' locker room postgame originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In the aftermath of a 19-17 loss for the New England Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick reportedly paid a visit to the visitor's locker room.

After sharing a brief embrace immediately following the game with Tom Brady, Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston and Sports Illustrated reported that Belichick went across Gillette Stadium to the locker room of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Brady was believed to still be.

Tom Brady, I believe, is still in there. https://t.co/UMjUgzeSrg — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 4, 2021

Breer followed up that Belichick and Brady spoke in a quiet area in the locker room for more than 20 minutes, and the two exited the room together prior to Brady's press conference.

Brady did not have as flashy a stat line as opposing quarterback Mac Jones in his return to Foxboro, but still left with a win at Gillette Stadium before the Patriots in 2021.