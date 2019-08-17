Bill Belichick releases statement on Patriots WR Josh Gordon's reinstatement

Patriots coach Bill Belichick released a statement the day after the NFL reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon.

In typical Belichick fashion, it shed little light on Gordon's immediate future as he returns to the Patriots. The statement:

For the past eight months, Josh's situation has been entirely a league matter. When Josh returns to our program, we will evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team.

Gordon is eligible to rejoin the team Sunday and take part in meetings. He won't be able to play in the Patriots' third preseason game Thursday at Gillette Stadium against the Carolina Panthers and, per the NFL statement Friday, needs to "make appropriate progress on clinical care and other arrangements" to remain eligible.

When Gordon was again suspended back in December, Belichick opened his press conference the next day by wishing Gordon the best, saying, "It's an unfortunate situation. I hope he is able to deal with it successfully."

Bill Belichick opens his news conference with remarks on Josh Gordon. pic.twitter.com/mPCrvCUEJB — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 21, 2018

