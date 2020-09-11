Bill Belichick’s reason for not protecting practice squad players is perfect

The NFL’s practice squad rules, like everything else in 2020, is much different than it’s been in the past.

Practice squads can hold 16 players, instead of the traditional 10 that coaches and general managers are used to. They can also hold veterans that weren’t eligible in the past. Two players can be promoted to the active roster each week, but they can only get promoted twice in a season.

Teams can also protect up to four players each week so that they can’t be signed by other teams.

Bill Belichick was one of a few coaches that decided not to protect any players on the practice squad this week. He was asked why didn’t by reporters on Friday morning, and gave a very simple response.

“Because we didn’t want to,” he said.

Kickers Nick Folk and Justin Rohrwasser are both sitting on the practice squad right now, and one of them will make the roster by Sunday.