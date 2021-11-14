It would be hard to find much to be gloomy about when your team wins a game 45-7 and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t go looking for dark clouds after Sunday’s rout of the Browns.

Belichick opened his postgame press conference by saying that it was “really a great day here for us today” and noted how much he appreciated a chance to recognize members of the military for their service during the game. His positivity about the day extended to the way his team played while improving to 6-4 on the season.

“Thankfully we did our part and I thought the team really played well today,” Belichick said. “There were so many outstanding plays and players and the preparation we had this week, really you can put everybody and talk about just about everybody in there. Long touchdown drives. You know, turnovers, competitive plays in the kicking game. Just kind of big plays after big plays from so many different people.”

The win was the fourth in a row for the Patriots and they’re in a really good groove as they embark on a short week of preparation for a Thursday game against the Falcons.

Bill Belichick: Really a great day for us today originally appeared on Pro Football Talk