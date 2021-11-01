Bill Belichick reacts to referees' no-call on late Mac Jones hit

Belichick doesn't sound thrilled with refs over late Mac Jones hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick knows better than to publicly call out officials, but he still got his message across.

The New England Patriots head coach was asked Monday morning about Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Jerry Tillery's late hit on quarterback Mac Jones in the first half of Sunday's game, which didn't result in a penalty.

Here's Belichick's response to WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show:"

"The league has certainly made a lot of protecting the players and player safety and all that, and protecting the quarterback. I think you'd have to talk to the league and (head official) Ron Torbert about that one."

That's Belichick's way of avoiding a fine for criticizing officials while expressing his displeasure about the no-call on Tillery.

Tillery's hit on Jones came well after the officials blew the play dead, as the Chargers defender seemed to be the only player who didn't hear the whistle.

After a season's worth of the weakest roughing the passer calls we've ever seen, no flag is thrown after Mac Jones gets planted way after the whistle. pic.twitter.com/NVXsE4ei5y — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) October 31, 2021

Patriots center David Andrews also wasn't happy with Tillery, calling his hit "kind of a BS play."

Fortunately for New England, Jones appeared no worse for wear after Tillery's shot. He completed 18 of 35 passes for 218 yards to help the Patriots earn a 27-24 road upset of the Chargers.