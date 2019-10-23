The Atlanta Falcons made the Mohamed Sanu trade with the New England Patriots official Tuesday, but the defending Super Bowl champs have not yet acknowledged the move.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't have anything to say about the trade during his morning conference call with reporters, but he was a little more forthcoming on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni and Fauria" show Tuesday afternoon.

"Well, I think we are working through that," Belichick said. "We'll see. We'll put (Sanu) in and see how it goes. He's a talented player. He's got a lot of experience. He's done different things, so we'll see how it all fits for us."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots gave up a 2020 second-round draft pick for Sanu, which is a fairly steep price, but he's not a rental. The 30-year-old wide receiver is signed through the 2021 season.

Sanu's addition upgrades the team's depth at wide receiver, which has been a concern throughout the season amid injuries and roster turnover. He's been quite durable over the last six seasons with only two games missed over that span. Sanu also was among Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's top targets, tallying at least 66 receptions, 700-plus yards and four touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

The Patriots did not practice Tuesday but they'll be back at it Wednesday, when Sanu is expected to make his first appearance in New England colors. His first game action with the Patriots should come Sunday afternoon when the Cleveland Browns visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 8 matchup.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

Bill Belichick reacts to Mohamed Sanu trade, calls new Patriots WR 'a talented player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston