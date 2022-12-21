Bill Belichick reacts to death of Franco Harris: 'A great player, a great person'

Belichick reacts to death of Franco Harris: 'A great player, a great person' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL family lost a valued member Wednesday with the death of Franco Harris.

The legendary running back played 12 of his 13 pro seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a key part of their four Super Bowl titles in the 1970s. He is best known for the "Immaculate Reception" play in a 1972 AFC Divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has firsthand knowledge of how special Harris was as a player. Belichick was a member of the Baltimore Colts coaching staff when they lost to Harris' Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round.

"Yeah sad, I mean, there's a legend," Belichick told reporters at his Wednesday press conference when asked about Harris. "Great college player, maybe a little overshadowed by Lydell [Mitchell], but that's a pretty good backfield. I was at Baltimore with Lydell. George Welsh was their position coach at Penn State, so talked about those guys quite a bit. Mitchell got a lot of the stats and publicity and all that at Penn State, but George always raved about Franco. He didn't carry the ball as much and his hands, which one play kind of says it all on that one.

"So, he wasn't fun to play against. I can tell you that. I was at Baltimore when we played him in the playoffs there in my first year. Yeah, this guy was a great player, a great person. It's a big loss. Thank you."

Friday is the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception". The Steelers host the Raiders in Saturday night's Week 16 game and were already planning to retire Harris' No. 32 during a special ceremony.

It's going to be an emotional night in Pittsburgh as one of the league's most iconic and successful franchises pays tribute to an all-time great.