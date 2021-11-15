Bill Belichick reacts to Cam Newton's successful Panthers return

What Belichick thought of Cam Newton's successful Panthers return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton's NFL career has come full circle.

The veteran quarterback made his (second) Carolina Panthers debut on Sunday, about two and a half months after the New England Patriots released him just before the regular season.

Newton played just nine snaps against the Cardinals but made the most of them, rushing for a touchdown and throwing for another in Carolina's 34-10 upset of Arizona.

Newton's Panthers return was one of the feel-good stories of Week 10, and his former boss sang his praises Monday morning.

"Yeah, absolutely. It was great when they signed him," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" when asked if he was happy to see Newton back in the NFL.

"Sounds like he had a great day yesterday. Always happy for Cam. Appreciate everything he did. He was a wonderful guy to coach and be around."

Belichick was very complimentary of Newton throughout his Patriots tenure, lauding the QB's leadership and positive attitude amid a difficult 2020 campaign.

New England deemed rookie Mac Jones the better quarterback during the 2021 preseason and released Newton outright on Aug. 31 in a bit of a surprise move. It sounds like Newton's release wasn't personal, though, and that Belichick is happy his former QB landed back on his feet in Carolina.