Bill Belichick: The Ravens were better

Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn’t in a mood to talk much after Sunday night’s 37-20 loss to the Ravens, but he did make it clear that his team got outplayed.

“Give them credit, they were better than we were tonight,” Belichick said, via the Boston Herald. “Certainly the better team.”

Belichick declined to go into any details about specifically went wrong, asking, “Did you see the game tonight?” to one reporter who asked a question.

“There’s really not much to say tonight,” Belichick said. “Obviously we didn’t do anything well enough to deserve to win.”

Belichick wouldn’t answer when asked if he was concerned about what would happen if the teams meet again in the playoffs.

“I don’t know. Right now they’re not on our schedule, so I’m not really worried about that,” Belichick said.

The Patriots and Ravens can’t be on the schedule again until January. If they are, Sunday night’s game was the first game this season that suggested the Patriots might not have such a clear path to the Super Bowl.