Bill Belichick: Ravens sold Malik Cunningham on his fit in their offense

Chatter about the Patriots giving Malik Cunningham a look at quarterback in their offense began during training camp and the preseason, but he only played six snaps for the team through the first 14 weeks of the season.

That total will not change because the Ravens signed Cunningham off of the New England practice squad this week. Given the Patriots' offensive difficulties, many people wondered why Cunningham didn't get a longer look and why the Patriots did not work to keep him in the organization.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked the latter question at his Wednesday press conference and said that the Patriots did want to keep Cunningham, but that the Ravens pitched him on being a good fit for an offense designed to maximize the strengths of Lamar Jackson, who was Cunningham's predecessor at Louisville.

"Yeah, but I think they sold him on the opportunity, the offense," Belichick said. "He and Lamar. Certainly, their offense suits Malik better than probably any other offense in the league does. It makes sense. As a quarterback."

Cunningham will be available for the Ravens in Jacksonville on Sunday night, but it remains to be seen if there are any immediate plans to show off his fit in the offense.