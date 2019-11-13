This Bill Belichick quote indicates he's not retiring from Patriots any time soon

FOXBORO - When you watch Bill Belichick at Patriots practices, you get the sense that he's someone who enjoys his job. During spring and summer workouts, he can be seen bouncing from one position group to the next, doing what it is he's done for the better part of the last half-century: teach.

In those moments, there are no indications that he's got his retirement plans all lined up. And given what we've heard from him lately, it sounds as though he's not planning on hanging up his whistle in the near future.

Sitting down with Scott Zolak for his weekly Coffee with the Coach segment for Patriots All-Access, Belichick was asked if he had a chance to watch Alabama and LSU play during his team's bye weekend.

"That was some game," Belichick said. "There were some good ones on Saturday, good football games."

How many pro players in that big-time SEC matchup, though?

"Probably 40," Belichick said with a smile. "Probably 20 on each team. I'll be watching that game a lot the next three years. Go back next year and watch it for the kids who were underclassmen this year. They had a few freshmen on both sides that were playing too. So I'm sure if they're playing as freshmen, I'm sure they're pretty good, too."

Belichick said during the filming of an NFL Films documentary in 2009 that he didn't plan on coaching into his 70s like former Bills head coach Marv Levy. But now that he's 67 years old, still widely considered the top coach in football, that seems like a distinct possibility.

"When I said it, maybe I didn't know what 70 felt like," Belichick told WEEI's Ordway, Merloni and Fauria show. "So not really sure if that's an accurate statement."

If he plans on scouting college players the next three years, that'd be a pretty good clue that - at least for right now - he's not planning on going anywhere any time soon.

