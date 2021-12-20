Bill Belichick questions why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contact with an official

Two players were ejected during Saturday night’s Patriots-Colts game, but Bill Belichick thinks a third player should have been tossed as well.

Asked about the scuffle between Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman that resulted in the ejections of both players, Belichick didn’t have much to say about that but then wondered aloud why Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected.

“Based on the rule, I don’t see why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected,” Belichick said. “He pushed an official, but that wasn’t called at all. That’s a clear-cut ejection to me.”

Belichick was in rare form this morning, also apologizing to reporters for the short answers he gave to their questions after the game on Saturday night.

