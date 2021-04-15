Bill Belichick on QBs: Interesting group in draft, a lot of ways to do it

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick held a pre-draft press conference on Thursday afternoon and the quarterback position came up multiple times during his 20-plus minutes with the media.

Belichick said early in the session that there are “a lot of ways to do it” when discussing what he’s looking for in a quarterback and said that teams have to adapt to the skills of the players on hand rather than chase trends that may exist around the league.

Right now, the players on hand in New England are Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Some have wondered if that group may grow in the first round of this month’s draft, but Belichick’s answer to a question about what he’s seen from this year’s group of prospects didn’t provide much of a hint.

“It’s definitely an interesting group,” Belichick said.

Belichick was asked if he’d “overdraft” a quarterback because he didn’t think he’d be around for a later pick and said he wouldn’t rule it out, although he noted that would be true of a player at any position. He had a similar answer when it came to potentially moving up the board, which leaves things as open as they can be two weeks ahead of draft day.

