Bill Belichick on QB: We'll see how practice goes, see if everyone's ready

The Patriots kept their quarterback decision for last Sunday's game against the Giants under wraps until Sunday, but it didn't wind up providing them any advantage.

Mac Jones remained the starter, but was benched after throwing two interceptions in the first half. Bailey Zappe replaced him to start the third quarter and led a touchdown drive, but later threw an interception that helped the Giants to a 10-7 win.

That seemed like a breaking point to the team's commitment to Jones, but the Patriots are again keeping their plans to themselves this week. Head coach Bill Belichick said he doesn't "think anybody has performed well enough" when asked about how Jones has played, but said that the team would handle things the same way when it comes to any public comments about their starting plans.

"I’m not going to make any announcements on our lineup at any position," Belichick said, via a transcript from the team. "So, it doesn’t matter what the position is. We’ll see how practice goes, see if everybody is ready to go. Hopefully everybody is ready to go, see what the injury situation is, and we’ll go with who we think is best on Sunday."

While the Patriots are handling the dissemination of information the same way, Belichick noted that he "didn’t say" they would be rolling with the same game plan against the Chargers. Changing things up on that front seems like a good idea for a 2-9 team that ranks 31st in points, but it's anyone's guess as to what the Pats will actually do come Sunday.