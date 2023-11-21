Bill Belichick on QB for this week: I've told everyone to be ready to go

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be making the call on the team's starting quarterback for this week's game against the Giants and he wasn't in a sharing mood when it came to his thoughts on the matter on Tuesday.

Mac Jones has started every game this year, but he was pulled in favor of Bailey Zappe for the final drive of the team's Week 10 loss to the Colts. Will Grier is also on the 53-man roster and Malik Cunningham is on the practice squad, but Belichick didn't bite when asked at his press conference if he's made a decision about who will be under center on Sunday.

"I’ve told all the players the same thing: Be ready to go. Hopefully they will be," Belichick said.

Belichick was also asked if the players know who is going to be starting even if he isn't going to be making a public announcement.

"We’ll let you know on Sunday," Belichick said.

Belichick said that he'll let what's best for the team be his guide on the call at quarterback, but their 2-8 record indicates that the best answers for the Patriots may not currently be in the organization.