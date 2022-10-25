Bill Belichick on QB switch during Week 7 loss to Bears
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on quarterback switch during Week 7 loss to Chicago Bears.
Twitter was buzzing about the Patriots' ugly performance against the Bears on Monday night.
The Patriots' footballs were up to Justin Jones' standards, and it showed in the results.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a player proposition as the Patriots host the Bears in week 7.
Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones as the Patriots' quarterback against the Bears, and the offense got better. This is not a coincidence.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
The Patriots took a rough loss to the Chicago Bears.
Mac Jones was replaced early in the second quarter on Monday night.
