Bill Belichick press conference livestream: Watch coach address media with Robert Kraft

The New England Patriots will have a press conference Thursday amid multiple reports that the team has parted ways with longtime head coach and general manager Bill Belichick.

Belichick will have media availability with Patriots CEO Robert Kraft at Noon ET. You can watch the press conference live at the embed at the top of the page on the Patriots' YouTube channel. Follow along for live updates on what he's saying here.

As the Patriots head coach since 2000, Belichick led the team to six Super Bowls. He counted 333 wins, including the playoffs, and ranked second all time in the NFL’s 104-season history, trailing only Hall of Famer Don Shula’s 347.

Belichick's departure marks the latest NFL head coach to leave a team this season. Since November, seven other teams have parted ways with head coaches: Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Los Angles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

Contributing: Nate Davis, USA TODAY.

