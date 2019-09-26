Bill Belichick praises Week 4 opponent Josh Allen: 'He's like a running back'

Bill Belichick and the Antonio Brown-less New England Patriots are on to Buffalo.

It can be hard to elicit praise from the notoriously stoic and tight-lipped Patriots head coach, but he had several kind words for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ahead of their Sunday matchup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He's like a running back," Belichick said on Wednesday. "He's got good speed, good power and he's shifty. He avoids and breaks a lot of tackles."

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

The Patriots coach said Allen's speed is "another dimension" for his defense to prepare for. The young quarterback has two rushing touchdowns on the season and has compiled a total of 105 rushing yards through three games.

Both teams are undefeated heading into Sunday's afternoon tilt. Buffalo's largest margin of victory so far this season came last week with a 28-14 win over the New York Giants. New England's defense, meanwhile, hasn't given up a touchdown since last season's AFC Championship game.