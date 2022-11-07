Bill Belichick praises Tom Brady for reaching 'tremendous' NFL milestone

Belichick reflects on Brady's latest 'tremendous accomplishment' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The bouquets are flying in both directions for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

After Brady made history Sunday by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards (including playoffs), Belichick was asked about his former quarterback's latest milestone achievement.

"That’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom, and a real credit to everything about him -- his longevity, his accuracy, consistency, just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long," the New England Patriots head coach said of Brady on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

Brady racked up nearly 86,000 of those yards over 20 seasons with Belichick in New England, helping lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles from 2001 to 2019. Brady is in his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and despite the QB's unceremonious exit from the Patriots in March 2020, Belichick insists he couldn't be happier for his former employee.

"It’s a phenomenal accomplishment, and I’m really happy for him. Nobody deserves it more than he does," Belichick added. "He’s worked extremely hard and just very good at what he does. Yeah, that’s an amazing stat. I don't even know how far 100,000 yards is. Must be a long way."

Belichick's lofty praise comes one week after Brady gushed about Belichick passing George Halas for the second-most head coach wins in NFL history.

"A remarkable achievement by him and what he’s gone through in his coaching career," Brady said last Monday. "In as many years as he’s been coaching and preparing his teams, he’s so deserving of the award."

Belichick and Brady appear to have mended fences since their 2020 split, so we can expect more of these public plaudits as both continue to rewrite the NFL history books. It probably helps that both of their teams won Sunday, with Belichick's Patriots wiping out the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 and Brady leading a last-minute drive to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 16-13.