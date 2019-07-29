Bill Belichick praises rookie receiver N'Keal Harry

On a radio hit on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expressed some serious praise for rookie wideout N'Keal Harry.

Harry, whom New England selected with the 32nd overall pick, projects to be a huge cog in the Pats' offense in life after Rob Gronkowski.

"A big kid that runs well," Belichick said of Harry. "Good catch radius. Very strong, physical receiver. He has a long way to go ... but he's gotten better every day and been dependable, durable, tough. ... making good progress."

In Harry's first training camp in Foxboro, he is soaking up lessons from Brady and Troy Brown. His 6-4 frame and quickness make him an option either on the outside or in the slot.

If Harry can continue to improve, as Belichick hopes, he will likely be among Brady's top targets through the air, along with Julian Edelman and James White.

In the same sit-down, Belichick noted that he'll have a larger role in coaching the defense now that the Patriots don't have a defensive coordinator.

