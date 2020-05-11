Bill Belichick praises Richard Seymour after Patriots Hall of Fame selection

Richard Seymour has been voted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, and Bill Belichick couldn't be more proud of his former star defensive tackle.

The Patriots head coach heaped praise onto Seymour in his official statement Monday. You can read the full statement below:





Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was just as laudatory of Seymour in his statement.

If there was any ill will between Seymour and Belichick after the trade that sent Seymour to the Raiders in 2009, that appears to be a thing of the past. Belichick's glowing statement follows Seymour saying he "doesn't have any hard feelings" toward Belichick and has "a ton of respect" for his former coach.

Seymour also was named a finalist for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, but he wasn't selected on the final vote. It's likely only a matter of time until he earns a spot in Canton.

