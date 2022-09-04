Bill Belichick praises Patriots TE Jonnu Smith's work ethic entering new season

Bill Belichick praises Jonnu Smith's work ethic entering Week 1 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have struggled to get their new offense firing on all cylinders entering Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, but there are a few reasons to be optimistic that this group can look pretty good at some point.

One of them is Jonnu Smith.

The veteran tight end signed a lucrative contract with the Patriots in free agency last year, but he failed to meet expectations during his first season in New England. Smith caught 28 passes for 294 yards and only one touchdown -- steep declines from the 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns he tallied with the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Smith put in a lot of work over the summer and had a mostly productive training camp, too. He looked much more comfortable in the offense and the Patriots seemed intent on getting him more involved.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also sounds pretty optimistic that Smith will have a bounce-back campaign.

"Jonnu's had a really good offseason. Starting in the spring, he's in real good condition, fundamentals, and techniques are good," Belichick told reporters in a press conference Sunday.

"He's a hard-working kid. He's out there every day, smart player. So he's off to a real good start, and we'll see how things go in the regular season. But he's put himself in position to, I think, go out and play well."

The Patriots, without a traditional fullback on the roster, are expected to use a lot more two-tight end formations. Smith and Hunter Henry, if healthy, have the ability to be a strong tight end duo.

Henry also signed as a free agent in 2021 and tallied a team-leading nine touchdown receptions last season. Both Smith and Henry are great red zone targets for quarterback Mac Jones given their size, strength and pass-catching talent.

Smith will get his first opportunity to prove the doubters wrong Sunday, Sept. 11 when the Patriots play the rival Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 1.