Bill Belichick praises Matt Patricia for helping Patriots in the pre-draft process

The New England Patriots are making final preparations for the NFL draft, which is set to start on Thursday. Tuesday, Bill Belichick talked about some of the personnel that have helped him prepare for the draft. Belichick spoke at length about the role that Matt Patricia has had in helping the organization prepare.

Coming back to the New England Patriots in January, Patricia has served numerous roles for the organization to this point. In particular, he has helped New England with pre-draft scouting.

In a conversation with Scott Zolak, Belichick elaborated about the job that Patricia has done helping your organization continue to prepare.

“Yeah well of course Matt’s done this for the last three years in a different organization, so he’s familiar with our process, his process, and all the things that go around that. So he’s been really a very valuable resource and confidant and somebody to talk to who’s been through the same things that we’ve been through,” Belichick said. “And his experience and perspective has been extremely valuable.”

With the Patriots having the 15th overall pick, it will be interesting to see who they select, as the organization continues to build for not only right now, but also for the future.

Related