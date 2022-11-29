Bill Belichick praises Devin McCourty ahead of 200th regular-season game with Patriots

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty will play his 200th regular-season game as a Patriot on Thursday night, and coach Bill Belichick praised McCourty for his devotion to the team today.

“He puts in a lot of time, puts in a lot of training. He’s in top condition all the time, and he takes care of himself. And plays with good fundamentals, which is another way to stay healthy,” Belichick said, via the Boston Herald. “He plays with good, solid fundamentals as a tackler and taking on blockers, things like that, which is another good way to preserve on those hits if you do it the right way.”

Belichick described McCourty, who has also played in 24 postseason games with the Patriots, as “a tremendous asset to the organization and to me personally.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented McCourty with a picture collage commemorating his 200 games.

Said McCourty, “What will be cool for a 200th game is a win.”

