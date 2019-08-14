Bill Belichick: Practices with Titans “great opportunity” to work against mobile QBs

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that he hoped traveling to Detroit last week for joint practices against the Lions would help the team put itself in position to improve on last year’s 3-5 road record.

The Patriots are out of town again this week for practices with the Titans in Nashville before the two teams square off in a preseason game on Saturday night. Building a foundation for future road games is likely to be part of the process again, but there’s another area where Belichick thinks the team could benefit.

Belichick was asked about the benefits of seeing mobile quarterbacks ahead of the regular season.

“Yeah, it’s a great opportunity,” Belichick said at a press conference. “All three of these guys [Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside] are very athletic, can do a lot of different things. They’re involved in the run game, misdirection, moving pocket-type plays in the passing game, but also can scramble and so forth. So yeah, this will be good work for us. We haven’t really seen that type of quarterback so far this year.”

The Patriots face the top three rushing quarterbacks — Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson — from last year and have Dak Prescott, Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz as other quarterbacks who can make plays on the move on the slate as well, so they’ll have plenty of chances to draw on this week’s work later in the season.