Bill Belichick pleased with defense holding Kyle Pitts to three catches for 19 yards

Heading into Thursday night’s game, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was an going to be a problem for the Patriots’ defense. He turned out not to be much of a problem.

The Patriots held Pitts to just three catches for 29 yards in New England’s 25-0 win at Atlanta. After the game, Belichick was pleased.

“He’s a big challenge,” Belichick said of Pitts. “I thought our players did a good job. They had good awareness. . . . Glad we don’t have to play him every week.”

The way the Patriots are playing, it’s other teams that should be glad they don’t have to play New England every week. The Patriots are on a five-game winning streak and have outscored their opponents 176-50 in those five games. That’s an average score of 35-10 for five weeks in a row. Whether it’s Pitts or anyone else, the Patriots are shutting down their opponents.

