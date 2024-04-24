Bill Belichick plans recurring role on Monday Night Football ManningCast

Bill Belichick plans to watch Monday Night Football with two of his former rivals this season.

Belichick plans a recurring role on the ManningCast, ESPN's alternate commentary broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning, according to TheAthletic.com. Belichick won't be on every week, but he will be a recurring guest. In the past, the ManningCast had only featured one-off guests, not regular contributors.

Although Belichick still wants to be a head coach, he will spend 2024 working in media. That starts on Thursday night, when Belichick will work the NFL draft alongside Pat McAfee.

There's plenty of history between Belichick and the Mannings: Eli Manning beat Belichick in two Super Bowls, while Peyton Manning was Belichick's primary AFC rival during the Patriots' dynasty. Now they'll be teaming up on what should be some insightful commentary this season.