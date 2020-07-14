Bill Belichick apparently signed up to speak in front of a camera Tuesday.

The New England Patriots head coach was spotted outside a Subway restaurant in Branford, Conn., on Tuesday, according to several eyewitnesses who posted photos (and one glorious video) of Belichick on Twitter and Instagram.

Bill Belichick spending a good part of the day on the Branford Green! The @Patriots head coach & 8-time Super Bowl champ filming a spot for @SUBWAY. More tonight on @WTNH at 6pm! pic.twitter.com/DCqyUshcbp — John Pierson (@JPPierson) July 14, 2020

Thanks to all @WTNH TMZ like sports reporters (my kids friends w/phones) on the ground! @MarkusIndeck catching Bill Belichick taking on a @SUBWAY footlong during a commercial shoot in Branford today! Not sure how many takes! pic.twitter.com/4iBnjDuuDu — John Pierson (@JPPierson) July 14, 2020

As those Instagram users suggested, Belichick was in fact shooting a commercial for Subway, the town's selectman confirmed to Zip06.com.

Story continues

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

The Patriots have some downtime before training camp (supposedly) begins later this month, but it's pretty surprising to see the intensely private head coach out in public -- shooting a commercial, no less -- instead of fishing in Nantucket. (Props to Belichick for wearing his mask, though.)

Branford is a just 30-minute drive south of Wesleyan University, so perhaps Belichick paid a trip to his alma mater before or after filming this ad -- which we'll be very eager to see.

Bill Belichick the pitchman? Patriots coach spotted shooting Subway commercial originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston