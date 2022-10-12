Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team.

His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.

On Wednesday, he was asked to describe the similarities between his starting quarterback, Mac Jones, and fast-rising rookie backup Bailey Zappe. The answer came in the form of a typical Belichick response that was absolutely hilarious at the same time.

“I don’t know. They’re both right-handed,” said Belichick.

Question: How similar are Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe? Bill Belichick (w/ a smile): “I don’t know. They’re both right-handed.” pic.twitter.com/YS1Ds6tZnv — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 12, 2022

Technically, Belichick isn’t wrong.

The fact that Jones and Zappe are both right-handed is the most we’re likely ever to get out of him when it comes to a comparison. There’s no tripping up the tight-lipped coach in the ongoing quarterback debate in New England.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire