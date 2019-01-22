Bill Belichick pays Rams' Aaron Donald huge compliment ahead of Super Bowl LIII originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots offensive line has yet to allow quarterback Tom Brady to be sacked a single time through two playoff games, but their toughest challenge awaits in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Pats o-line has faced some of the best pass rushers in the league in the postseason, but none of these players are as dominant as Rams defensive end Aaron Donald.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave Donald a huge compliment when speaking on a media conference call Tuesday.

Question: What stands out about Aaron Donald?



Bill Belichick: "Everything. He's pretty much unblockable."



— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 22, 2019

Donald is a four-time All-Pro and was the 2017 AP Defensive Player of the Year. He's the best pass rusher in the NFL, and it might not even be a debate.

When rushing the passer – Aaron Donald is in a whole other stratosphere. pic.twitter.com/nxlJlTf2C2 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 22, 2019

The 27-year-old veteran led the league with 20.5 sacks during the regular season, just two shy of Michael Strahan's NFL record.

The last time the Patriots had to gameplan for an elite pass rusher in Donald's class during a Super Bowl was Seattle Seahawks star Michael Bennett. Bennett had a great Super Bowl XLIX and pressured Brady several times, but the Patriots were able to overcome it.

Story continues

They need a better performance in Super Bowl LIII to slow down Donald and keep Brady upright.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.