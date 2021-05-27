Bill Belichick: Patriots rookie Mac Jones 'dove into the playbook'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Perry
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Perry: Belichick's take on Mac Jones as QB competition begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's that time of year again. Reporters will be on the hill overlooking the New England Patriots practice fields, counting reps, tracking completions, taking notes on good throws and bad ones.

The focus on Bill Belichick's quarterbacks this spring will be more highly concentrated than ever before, even if this is, as Belichick has long called it, "teaching camp." That's just part of life when employing a former MVP, a first-round pick, a guy many assumed would be Tom Brady's successor and a 12-year vet. 

But Mac Jones, taken with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will draw considerable attention in Thursday's practice, which is the first open to media members this spring.

Next Pats Podcast - Steve Sarkisian: What Mac Jones can do at the line is "very rare" | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

What has Belichick noticed about his rookie passer through two practices and some meetings?

"All the quarterbacks are working hard," Belichick answered. "It's a starting over process for everybody. Some of 'em have been here. Some of 'em haven't. They've had various levels of opportunity to work in our offense. Really, we're starting everybody at the same point like we always do this time of year. 

"Mac dove into the playbook and continues to do that. Like everybody out there, we all have a lot of things we've got to work on. That includes everybody. That's what he's doing. That's what everybody's doing."

Through the pre-draft process, Jones developed a reputation as being the consummate preparer. His Alabama offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian, detailed Jones' level of preparation on the Next Pats podcast, and Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy told Next Pats that Jones was up at all hours in Mobile, Ala., studying film. 

Perry: What new salary cap ceiling means for Patriots

How many reps he sees in practice is anyone's guess. At some point, Belichick will have to narrow which passer is on the field and for how long. And maybe that'll start this week. On Thursday morning, he acknowledged that Brian Hoyer has had a bunch of experience in the New England system. He acknowledged that Cam Newton had a good deal of experience coming off of last year. 

Maybe Belichick will use his time at this time of year to try to get Jones and Jarrett Stidham up to speed. Maybe not. It's one of the many things we'll have our eyes on once we're up on that hill. 

"[Right now we] feel like all those players are good players," Belichick said of his quarterbacks before Thursday's practice. "Brian has the most experience. Cam had a lot of experience last year. Jarrett has had some off-and-on opportunities. He'll continue to get opportunities and so will Mac. We'll just see how it goes."  

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Garoppolo picking Alex Mack's brain on Matt Ryan's success

    Not a bad idea at all by Jimmy Garoppolo.

  • Canada wins; Britain has 1st regulation victory since 1962

    Adam Henrique had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Norway 4-2 on Wednesday night in the world hockey championship for its first victory in four games. Connor Brown added a goal and two assists, Andrew Mangiapane also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 13 saves. Canada moved into a tie with Norway for sixth place in Group B. Canada has never failed to advance from group play in the event.

  • Giants sign third-round CB Aaron Robinson to rookie deal

    The Giants have inked another rookie contract, as third-round pick CB ﻿Aaron Robinson﻿ has his rookie deal set for the 2021 season.

  • 2021 NHL playoffs: Bruins, Islanders to face off in second round

    The Boston Bruins will face off against the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Bill Belichick shares how Cam Newton has responded to Mac Jones’ arrival

    Cam Newton and Mac Jones are officially in the same quarterback room.

  • 2021 NHL Playoffs: Bruins vs. Islanders preview, odds, prediction

    Here's our complete preview and predictions for the Bruins vs. Islanders second-round series in the 2021 NHL Playoffs.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell returns to spark Jazz

    Donovan Mitchell returned to lead a balanced attack that overpowered a career-best, 47-point performance by Ja Morant and allowed the Utah Jazz to even their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 141-129 victory on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 25 points, bombed in five 3-pointers in 10 tries. Teammates Mike Conley and Joe Ingles buried three apiece as the top-seeded Jazz, who led the NBA in the regular season in both most 3-pointers made and fewest allowed, dominated the eighth-seeded Grizzlies from beyond the arc to offset an upset loss in the series opener.

  • Tennis-Red-hot Barty seeks second Slam on return to Roland Garros

    Ash Barty has settled the debate about her world number one ranking with a scintillating start to the season and can leave her rivals in the dust with a deep run at Roland Garros on her return to the Grand Slam. The Australian elected not to defend her 2019 French Open title last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was spotted drinking beer at an Australian Rules game at home in Queensland while her WTA Tour rivals battled on in Paris. However, she has been hard at it since rejoining the tour this year, winning an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne before capturing titles in Miami and Stuttgart.

  • Kyle Busch one step closer to 100 Xfinity Series wins with COTA victory

    Kyle Busch essentially went to school Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to learn the Circuit of The Americas road course in preparation for Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race there. The result, however, was that Busch absolutely schooled the field — earning an 11-second victory in the Pit Boss 250, the series’ debut on […]

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Cardinals manager Mike Shildt upset about reliever having to change hat when real cheating is going on

    St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says pitchers cheating is "baseball's dirty little secret," but Giovanny Gallegos' sunscreen wasn't it.

  • PGA Championship not enough to nail down Ryder Cup berth: Mickelson

    Phil Mickelson says his historic PGA Championship triumph isn't enough to earn a Ryder Cup berth, and he'll need to do more to warrant selection for the US team to take on Europe in September.

  • Packers are already almost $30M over 2022 salary cap ceiling

    No team has more salary cap dollars committed to players in 2022 than the Packers.

  • Here's how Guy Fieri's enormous new TV contract would stack up in the NFL

    The Food Network star signed a new contract recently and the terms of it look like something you'd see in the NFL.

  • 'Living rent free in your head!': Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau feud rages with another spat

    The longstanding feud between American Ryder Cup stars Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, which reignited following the leaking of a video taken during last week’s US PGA, has escalated still further with the two players trading barbs on social media. Responding to the announcement of the pairings for the next edition of ‘The Match’ on July 6, which pits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and US PGA champion Phil Mickelson, Koepka wrote: “Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12”. DeChambeau responded, tweeting, “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!” The Californian also posted a mocked-up picture on Instagram stories of Koepka with a tiny cutout DeChambeau raising a champagne glass over the Florida golfer’s head. The picture was accompanied by the song Rent by rapper Big Freedia.

  • Tom Brady's troll of Aaron Rodgers ahead of golf match is ruthless

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't hold back in his trash talk of Aaron Rodgers while promoting a charity golf tournament.