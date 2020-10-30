Bill Belichick passes on “talk radio” chatter that Patriots will sell at trade deadline

The Patriots reportedly will listen to trade offers for “almost anyone,” as should every team. Some teams may become even more motivated to sell, if they lose this weekend.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked whether the Patriots will be “automatic sellers” at the trade deadline, if they lose to the Bills on Sunday.

“I think that’s what everyone is wondering, and kind of the talk-radio fodder,” the reporter said.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, here’s what Belichick said — following a long pause: “Yeah, well, I guess I just put it nicely and pass on the opportunity to get involved in talk radio. That’s really a tough one for me to say no to. But I’m going to say no to talk-radio questions. Thanks for asking, though. I appreciate the opportunity to get involved.”

That’s typical Bill. Even though the intense interest in his sport helps fuel an annual compensation package that may equal or exceed $20 million per year, he has no patience or appreciation for the intense interest or the vehicles that attract it.

Regardless, a loss on Sunday would drop the Patriots to 2-5, and it could make the Patriots inclined to sell off current assets in an effort to make the team better in 2021 and beyond.

