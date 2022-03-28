Bill Belichick: Other than against us, I hope Josh McDaniels does well

After many years with the Patriots, Josh McDaniels landed the Raiders head coaching job this offseason.

McDaniels also took several New England assistants with him to Las Vegas, which brought on a bit of a brain drain from the Patriots’ coaching staff. But during the annual league meeting on Monday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he had no issue with the way McDaniels was built his staff.

“Josh is a great coach. I’m sure he feels like it’s a great opportunity; that’s why he took it,” Belichick said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “Other than against us, I hope he does well. I’m sure he will do well. He’s an outstanding coach.

“Some of the people that are with him are very good, too. It all worked out well. It’s an opportunity we couldn’t provide. He’ll be hard to replace, but like I said, I feel like we have really good coaches on staff, and that’s what we’ll do.”

McDaniels started his Patriots career in 2001 as a personnel assistant and ascended to offensive coordinator in 2006. After spending parts of two seasons as the Broncos head coach and a year as the Rams’ offensive coordinator, he went back to New England as the club’s offensive coordinator from 2012-2021.

