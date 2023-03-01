Bill Belichick opens up on Matt Patricia’s Broncos interview

Matt Patricia’s days with the New England Patriots could be numbered with the former offensive play-caller meeting with Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton this week to possibly discuss a role on the staff.

Payton left the door open for another job opportunity for Patricia, who recently interviewed for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator position, when speaking with media members at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Whatever happens with Patricia, Payton and the Broncos is all fine with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who continued to sing his former assistant’s praises when asked about the interview with Denver.

“Matt’s a really good football coach who I have a ton of respect for. He’s helped us win a lot of games and championships with the Patriots,” Belichick said, according to the Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang and Jim McBride.

Patricia has been a part of three Super Bowl victories with the Patriots organization.

So the attempt from some to bury him after one bad year of offensive coaching is a bit over the top. He’s someone that Belichick clearly has profound belief in as a coach. Even if it isn’t as a defensive coordinator right out of the gates, he was obviously going to land on his feet somewhere.

Hitching a ride with Payton and the newly-formed Broncos coaching staff might be Patricia’s best shot at a fresh start.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire