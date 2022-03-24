Bill Belichick’s offseason plan is all about excruciating patience

The New England Patriots have done something they don’t normally do. They’re retaining their roster from last season. Bill Belichick has never feared roster turnover, particularly when a season ends as poorly as 2021 did with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

That one stung a Patriots team that didn’t think the scoreline demonstrated its talent. That one stung the fanbase so much that they were clamoring for an overhaul, one not unlike 2016 to 2017 when they had 50 percent of their roster turnover.

Normally, Belichick doesn’t even wave goodbye to players. He shoves them out the door. But this year, he hasn’t done that. On the contrary, he has kept together the core of a team that finished 10-7, struggled against good AFC teams and went one-and-done in the playoffs. The prevailing wisdom after that game was that the Patriots were miles behind the Bills and the Chiefs (who beat the Bills) — and the Bengals (who beat the Chiefs) … and the Rams. (who beat the Bengals).

If New England did finish the season with a distinctly lesser roster in 2021, its roster for 2022 so far looks even more haggard. New England parted ways with arguably its best player on offense, guard Shaq Mason, and arguably its best player on defense, cornerback J.C. Jackson. They have yet to address Mason’s departure and they have so far signed cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell. Those two acquisitions hardly plug the hole Jackson leaves behind.

It’s fair to wonder what Belichick has up his sleeve. But it seems he recognizes this roster will get worse before it gets better. It’s a long offseason.

His plan seems to be, roughly, to add free agents who do not influence the compensatory pick formula and who will not require a substantial hit to the salary cap. (They did not have much cap space heading into this offseason and seemed unwilling to restructure contracts, a process that essentially steals cap space from future years. It’s a process that’s currently very popular after L.A. enjoyed success doing it.) If the Patriots continue to play free agency properly, they can retain many of their best players (Devin McCourty, Trent Brown) while adding a few impact players (Butler, linebacker Mack Wilson) and still walk away with a 2023 third-round compensatory pick.

And to be fair, it’s silly for Belichick to essentially chalk up this season as a rebuilding year for the sake of a third-round pick. That, on the surface, is what it looks like he’s doing. But he’s also betting on something else. He’s betting that the core of players, who had only mixed success last season, will be even better in 2022. There is no shortage of players who would qualify as barely having reached their potential.

Here’s a quick list of players who can — and should — be either better or more impactful in 2022.

QB Mac Jones

WR Nelson Agholor

TE Jonnu Smith

RB James White

OL Michael Onwenu

EDGE Josh Uche

DT Christian Barmore

DT Davon Godchuax

CB Myles Bryant

CB Shaun Wade

It’s foolish to think all of them will start playing at a Pro Bowl level. But what if every one of them plays better? What if every one of them has a bigger impact? What if one or two of them play at a Pro Bowl level?

The quarterback, heading into his second season, is the most important player of all. But if there’s any player I’d bet to improve substantially, it’s Jones, who has an impressive track record of steady growth. If he develops substantially — and I think that’s one wager is making aggressively — then he’ll elevate the play of those around him.

There’s no doubt: this could blow up fantastically in Belichick’s face. One could argue this parlay bet is as foolish as the wagers that Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley made from his cellphone. But how often have we seemed Belichick’s roster construction blow up?

How often does Belichick completely ruin his regular season with a bad offseason? I’d argue that he’s never done that. The best example would probably be in 2020 when Belichick decided to run with quarterback Cam Newton at the helm of an offense devoid of weapons. And even then, the Patriots finished 7-9 and just outside the playoff hunt.

What’s likely to happen next is that the Patriots keep nipping away at free agents on the market. They will try to find contributors who either don’t count toward the compensatory pick formula or don’t count much toward the salary cap — or both. They’ve done a nice job so far, but the process requires patience. The additions will come. They may not have big, flashy names or huge stat lines. But Belichick will probably plug them into an important role, and if they fail (or even struggle), he can cut them and won’t be stuck with a big cap hit (like he is with Agholor, Godchaux and Smith). That’s what Belichick has always done best. Anyone who doesn’t know that has a short memory.

Belichick’s offseason plan is all about excruciating patience. It stings more than usual in an offseason when teams are pretending cap is crap and the Dolphins are trading for receiver Tyreek Hill and the Bills are stocking up on every free agency they can get their hands on.

But this is what Belichick does best: he waits for the right deals to come to him.

