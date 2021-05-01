Bill Belichick offers detailed insight on how Patriots evaluate prospects in draft

Finding the right players in the NFL draft is an extremely complex process.

Different teams use different approaches and the New England Patriots have a system that’s very intricate and detailed. Bill Belichick was asked more about this process after Day 1 of the draft, but he shrugged off the question and said he was “not going to go through all the grades on everybody on the board.” During the final question following Day 2 of the draft, Belichick revisited the discussion and didn’t hold back with his answer.

Though he didn’t dive into the specifics, Belichick still gave the formula to how the Patriots evaluate prospects. Here’s the full response, transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox.

“Not trying to be evasive about the grading and all that, but I would just say that we don’t grade players like 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. That’s just not the way we do it. We use a combination of numbers, letters, colors, and those things all have different meanings depending upon what they would indicate about the player’s circumstances or situation or whatever it is that involved the players. And all the players are different, and a lot of them — you know, in the end, there really aren’t that many of them that come to a school, play their career there and leave. There’s things that happen in between and a variety of circumstances, and so we have ways to identify those.

“So sometimes, the color’s going override the number; sometimes, the letter is going override the numbers or the colors and so forth. And so it’s not, you know, this guy’s at an 85 and this guy’s at an 83. It just doesn’t work like that. There’s a number, a color, possibly a letter or letters that go with those players, and those things could all — depending upon what they represent — could all override something else that’s a part of the grade. So it’s just really the way we identify the player and tag the player is one that helps us classify.

“It’s just too hard to generalize and give a player an 85 grade or whatever and then — like, what does that mean? But if you can tag that grade — that number grade, whatever it is — with something that would indicate other things regarding injuries or how many schools he’s been to or whether he was a transfer or if he came out early or if he switched positions or so forth and so on, played at a lower level of competition. I mean, there’s dozens of things here that we could talk about. It becomes a pretty complex scale.

Story continues

“So not trying to ignore with him what it is, but it would be impossible for me to sit here and explain the grade scale and how it works and interacts and all that. That takes, honestly, you know, months of, I would say, understanding between the scouting department and working through a lot of different situations to really be able to utilize it effectively so we can categorize players in the right, in what we feel is the right fashion.

“Not saying it’s right, but we do it so that we can identify things and have ways to work through players and their situations to try to have as fair and as good an evaluation on them as we can.”

So far the Patriots drafted quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and defensive end Ronnie Perkins.

List