The Patriots put up 435 yards of offense against the Texans in Week 11, but lost 27-20.

They only managed 179 yards of offense this Sunday, but Nick Folk‘s field goal at the whistle made them 20-17 winners over the Cardinals. After the game, Belichick was asked whether the low output and Cam Newton throwing for 84 yards made him consider making a change at quarterback.

Belichick pointed to the difference in the two results while passing on making any kind of gesture toward a change or guarantee about who will start in future games.

“Yeah, we just kind of keep working to get better,” Belichick said. “Cam threw for 350 last week. The most important thing is we made the plays we needed to make to win. That’s what the goal will be every week.”

Newton did run for 46 yards, including a 14-yard run on the final drive of the game that got an even bigger boost from a late hit by linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Bill Belichick: Offense made plays we needed to make originally appeared on Pro Football Talk